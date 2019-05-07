| by Jack Landau |

A new development is adding to a stretch of modernist apartment towers on Avenue Road north of St. Clair in Midtown Toronto. A 21st century take on the mid-century towers lining the stretch between St. Clair and Upper Canada College, 609 Avenue Road from State Building Group and Madison Homes is a 19-storey Richmond Architects-designed condominium tower, set to wrap up construction later this year.

609 Avenue Road in early April, image by Edward Skira

We last checked in on the project about six months ago, when the building was in the process of topping out at a height of 66 metres. The subsequent completion of forming allowed for the removal of the project's tower crane this past weekend.

Crane removal at 609 Avenue Road, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

The crane was disassembled and lowered down to street level with the help of a mobile hydraulic crane. During the crane removal, a section of Avenue Road was shut down to allow the process to be safely carried out.

Crane removal at 609 Avenue Road, image by Forum contributor Downtown Toronto

Back in November, cladding installation was just beginning to enclose the building's lowest levels. In the months since, the majority of the building has been sealed off with window wall cladding. These finishes are being framed in white precast cladding, while the same material is present on the tower's balconies. One finish still awaiting installation is the glass balcony railings that will surround the tower, expected to begin installation shortly.

609 Avenue Road, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Once construction wraps up, 609 Avenue Road will add 161 new condominium units to the neighbourhood, with unit sizes ranging between 500 ft² and 2,000 ft².

609 Avenue Road, image courtesy of State/Madison

* * *

