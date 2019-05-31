| by Jack Landau |

As developers Canderel Residential and KingSett Capital begin marketing of their 900 Saint Clair West development, the team behind the new mid-rise development celebrated the multiple Toronto communities surrounding the project site earlier this week with a Taste of the Neighbourhood Launch event. Held at Artscape Wychwood Barns, the event offered visitors food offerings from the Wychwood, Hillcrest, and Regal Heights neighbourhoods to stir up interest in the project, which is planned as the first element in the new “St Clair Village” community.

Taste of the Neighbourhood Launch event at Wychwood Barns, image by Alex Nirta

A range of food options were served up by some of the area's most popular vendors, including Roast, Starving Artist, The Stockyards, Chocolat de Kat, Pukka, Leah’s Bakery, and Futura Gelato + Granita. Several non-food vendors were also represented, including F45 St. Clair, May Flowers, Rocket Cycle, Modo Yoga St. Clair, Leone Napoli, the Regal Heights Village BIA, and TD Bank.

Taste of the Neighbourhood Launch event at Wychwood Barns, image by Alex Nirta

Attendees also got a sneak peek at the 12-storey Quadrangle-designed condominium development, where 122 units are available in one bedroom to three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 450 to 1,300 ft², and priced from the mid- $400,000s to over $1 million.

Visitor previewing floorplans at the event, image by Alex Nirta

More information will soon be available when 900 Saint Clair West's new presentation centre opens its doors at 805 St Clair West, a couple blocks east of the project site.

900 Saint Clair West, image courtesy of Canderel/KingSett

