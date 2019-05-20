| by Jack Landau |

Yesterday evening marked the awards ceremony for Toronto's 20th annual Canstruction®, a competition pitting architects, engineers, and designers against one another to design and build sculptures using cans and boxes of non-perishable food, and held every year in the lobbies of the TD Centre towers in the city's financial core. At the end of this year's event, 68,785 pounds of food will be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank, a significant jump over last year's 52,165 pounds donated.

“Canstruction® is an engaging and creative way for the design and construction community to work together in support of Daily Bread Food Bank,” reads a statement from Christina Facey, co-chair of Canstruction® Toronto. “More importantly, this friendly competition shines a spotlight on the fact that hunger is a reality for many people right here in our very own city.”

Some of this year's Canstruction entries, images by David Crowder Photography

Sculptures from 25 different build teams were assembled from 6 PM on May 13th to 1 AM on May 14th, and judged anonymously by a jury shortly after. Winners of the competition were announced at an evening reception yesterday, held at the Design Exchange with Master of Ceremonies Francis D’Souza, Anchor and Senior Editorial Manager at CityNews. A list of the winners is included below.

Canstruction Toronto 2019 winning “Canstructures”

Best Original Design

WSP and Architecture49

MÖBIUS

WSP and Architecture49's "MÖBIUS", image by David Crowder Photography

Structural Ingenuity

EllisDon & Zeidler Partnership Architects

CANadian Moose

EllisDon & Zeidler Partnership Architects' "CANadian Moose", image by David Crowder Photography

Best Use of Labels

RJC Engineers

A Balanced Lunch Tray Keeps Hunger at Bay

RJC Engineers' "A Balanced Lunch Tray Keeps Hunger at Bay", image by David Crowder Photography

Best Meal

Aercoustics Engineering Ltd.

Many Cans Make Light Work

Aercoustics Engineering's "Many Cans Make Light Work", image by David Crowder Photography

Honourable Mention

Gensler

Hunger CAN “Gogh”

Gensler's Hunger CAN “Gogh”, image by David Crowder Photography

The CanArt will remain on display for public viewing in the lobbies of the of the TD Centre at 66 Wellington Street West—TD Bank, TD North, TD South and Ernst & Young tower—until May 17th, before being disassembled and donated to Daily Bread Food Bank. If you're in the Downtown core, it's definitely worth a visit! Congratulations to everyone and every company who took part in the event.

Have you seen it live? Let us know your thoughts using the comments section provided below.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.