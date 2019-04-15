| by UrbanToronto Staff |

UrbanToronto is launching the fifth annual Growth to Watch For series, where we bring readers on a long and winding path through the Greater Toronto Area, stopping along the way to review the hundreds of proposed and under-construction developments that are reshaping the region. With high-rise growth spreading across the region, 2019's series will cover development in both Toronto and the 905 throughout the rest of the year across 25 instalments.

Unlike previous years, the enhanced-scope 2019 series is being offered to annual subscribers of UrbanToronto's New Development Insider (NDI) newsletter, a daily subscription-based service offering the latest planning, development, and construction news. Starting next week, NDI subscribers will be provided with new instalments on a regular basis, each covering another section of the Greater Toronto Area. For those not subscribed to our NDI newsletter, 2019's Growth to Watch For series will be available as a standalone subscription purchase for $199+tax.

Map of our annual Growth to Watch For route, set to expand further in 2019

Last year, we took readers on a 440.97 km winding path through the city, covering hundreds of planned and active projects along the way, divided into 21 parts for easier digestion. In addition to these 21 development zones, this year's series will introduce coverage from Mississauga/Brampton, Vaughan/Richmond Hill, Markham, and Durham Region.

A full list of the instalments planned for 2019 is included below:

1. Entertainment District

2. Queen West, Roncy & Liberty Village

3. South Etobicoke

4. Etobicoke Centre & Bloor West

5. Dupont, the Junction, St. Clair West

6. York to Yorkdale to York Mills

7. North Etobicoke & Weston

8. Downsview & York University

9. North York Centre & Willowdale

10. North Scarborough

11. Central Scarborough

12. Beaches, Leslieville & The Danforth

13. East York and Don Mills

14. Midtown—Eglinton to St. Clair

15. Yorkville, Bloor-Yonge & Rosedale

16. Corktown-Regent Park-Cabbagetown

17. Jarvis and Church Corridors

18. Downtown Toronto North

19. U of T, West of Downtown

20. Downtown Toronto Core

21. Toronto's Central Waterfront

22. Halton Region

23. Peel Region

24. York Region

25. Durham Region

For those looking to subscribe to our NDI service, a free one-week trial is available for a limited time. New and existing subscribers will get the daily newsletter service, as well as multiple comprehensive Growth to Watch For updates per month.

Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, part of the South Etobicoke instalment, image by Craig White

In the meanwhile, you can review previous years's Growth to Watch For series by visiting the associated Forum thread for the series.

You can subscribe to the year's Growth to Watch For features here. For more information, please feel free to reach out to us here.