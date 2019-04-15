| by Jack Landau |

With residents moved in and work nearly complete, Tridel's Ten York Street Condos stands as the latest addition to Toronto's towering South Core skyline. The 65-storey, Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower commenced construction in late 2013 on a narrow wedge of land bounded by Harbour Street, York Street, and Lake Shore Boulevard. Over five years later, a time-lapse video produced by Tridel is providing a summarized wrap-up of the tower's construction.

The video kicks off in mid-2014, several months after shoring rigs arrived to begin site prep. After opening in the midst of the site's excavation, the video then speeds through the installation of two tower cranes and the start of forming for the underground garage levels.

Ten York Street, image by Forum contributor Toron

Once above grade—a milestone reached back in August 2015—the podium levels began to take shape, followed by the start of the tower floors in Spring 2016. By the start of 2018, the project's pitched roofline had been revealed as the tower reached its final height of 224 metres. The first occupancies would follow in April 2018, and in the year since, the tower is now nearly fully occupied. The building was registered in March of this year.

Ten York Street, image by Forum contributor Toron

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.