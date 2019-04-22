| by Jack Landau |

We've kept a close eye on construction of the Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre ever since this latest phase of The Daniels Corporation's City Centre community got underway at Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive in Mississauga in 2017. It's been almost a year and a half since the first signs of activity were spotted for the two-tower, Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium complex, and today we'll take a overview of what's been accomplished in the time since.

The first drilling rigs arrived at the site back at the end of October 2017, with the installation of the site's tandem caisson wall and pile and lagging shoring systems progressing until the end of the year. By December 2017, excavation of earth for the complex was well underway, with drilling rigs still working away elsewhere on the site to complete the rest of the site's shoring system.

Shoring begins for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, November 2017, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The next major milestone came just over one year ago, when the first tower crane was erected to begin forming of the underground levels. A second crane followed the next month, allowing forming to accelerate. By September 2018, the final underground level was being formed, paving the way for the rise of the complex's five-storey podium.

Aerial view of the Wesley Tower site, September 2018, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

In the months since the site reached grade, the first few levels of the podium have taken shape. They will eventually support the 43-storey first phase tower and a follow-up 19-storey phase that has yet to enter marketing. The latest photos of the site show that forming is underway for the podium’s third level, extending a growing street wall along this increasingly urban stretch of Confederation Parkway.

Wesley Tower site, April 2019, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

