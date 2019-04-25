| by Jack Landau |

Early last year we ran a Throwback Thursday highlighting change at the Downtown Toronto intersection of Yonge and College streets, and now we're back for an updated look at the area's ongoing transformation. The first of three photos shows the intersection as it appeared in June 2015, facing north towards the heritage Odd Fellows Hall, and behind it the rising Karma Condos from Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments. The architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower rose roughly halfway towards its final 50-storey height at this time. To the east of Odd Fellows, shoring rigs had begun work on Canderel Residential's YC Condos. Further north, FIVE Condos can be seen in the later stages of construction at Yonge and St. Joseph.

Facing northwest at Yonge and College, June 2015, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

A view from the same angle captured in January 2018 shows work complete on Karma and FIVE, and a topped off YC Condos. In the background on Yonge Street to the north, Lanterra Developments' Wellesley on the Park was visible rising into the picture, on its way to a 60-storey height.

Facing northwest at Yonge and College, January 2018, image by Forum contributor steveve

A view from this week shows that the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed YC Condos is now all but complete, with its contrasting black and white balcony sections dominating the intersection. To the north, Wellesley on the Park is within a few metres of its final 194-metre height. The close-up view of the Yonge and College intersection may change even more in the future, with a plan in the works to construct a five-storey addition atop Odd Fellows Hall at Yonge and College.

Facing northwest at Yonge and College, April 2019, image by Forum contributor steveve

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!