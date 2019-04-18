| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back nearly four years for a view of the Toronto skyline from the The One Eighty, a bar on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre's south tower. Back in June 2015 the south view showed plenty of change occurring. From left to right, cranes mark the construction sites of Pace Condos, FIVE St. Joseph, the L-Tower (distant, click on the photo to enlarge), 1Thousand Bay, a sliver of Picasso Condos hiding behind the east tower of U Condominiums which is also under construction.

Looking south from the Manulife Centre, June 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Catching up to March 2019, all of the buildings mentioned above are now complete, while several more have been added to the cityscape. Several are hard to pick out from this height and distance, but their combined contribution to the city's general heft is apparent. From left to right, the 2019 view below shows new additions including 411 Church, Stanley Condominiums, 365 Church, Alter, Dundas Square Gardens, Grid Condos, the Lighthouse Tower West at Daniels Waterfront, Wellesley on the Park mostly obscuring YC Condos, as well as Karma Condos and The Residences of 488 University Avenue.

Looking south from the Manulife Centre, March 2019, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

