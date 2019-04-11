| by Jack Landau |

As workers demolish a warehouse on Front near Simcoe to make way for Toronto's next tall office tower at 160 Front Street West, Cadillac Fairview (CF) and the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario are announcing that TD Bank Group has signed on as anchor tenant. The transaction, which is still to close, will include a part ownership of the building for TD, while providing the financial titan with 840,000 square feet of new office space across 33 floors of the tower, which is now 100% leased.

The news comes with a new rendering of the 1.2 million square-foot, 46-storey office tower bearing TD's branding. The announcement confirms suspicions of the bank's participation that followed an early-2019 signage variance application seeking permits for 4 illuminated signs to be installed around the tower's uppermost levels. Just shy of the tower's 240-metre summit, the signs will add to TD's already prominent Toronto Financial Core skyline presence, already on display atop the nearby TD Centre and Brookfield Place complexes.

160 Front Street West with TD branding, image courtesy CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview

Details in the news release shed light on TD's involvement in the project, which long predated today's announcement. TD worked closely with CF, lead architects AS+GG Architecture and Architects of Record B+H Architects to shape the building to their specifications, seeking to drive colleague collaboration and improved workflow.

"It's not every day that an organization has the chance to design, from the ground up, a new kind of workplace," reads a statement from Paul Whitehead, SVP Enterprise Real Estate, TD. "The tower at 160 Front Street West will create a free range, open concept campus experience, and reimagine the work experience for our colleagues. This is a key part of our GTA real estate strategy to transform the way our employees work, and updates to support this are already underway at many of our locations in downtown Toronto, including our flagship TD Centre."

160 Front Street West with TD branding, image courtesy CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview

Meanwhile, it's full steam ahead at the site of the new tower, with Priestly Demolition crews rapidly taking down the bulk of a six-storey commercial warehouse building on site. The south end of the building will be buttressed with steel supports and preserved in-situ for reintegration into the new tower's base.

Demolition at site of 160 Front Street West, image by Edward Skira

160 Front West is slated to open in the fall of 2022, with the 1.2M square feet of office space to incorporate innovative smart technology in an effort to achieve LEED® Platinum and WELL Building Standard® certifications, as well as the standards of CF's Green at Work® sustainability program.

