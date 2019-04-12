| by Jack Landau |

A November 2018 application submitted to the City of Toronto seeking Site Plan Approval that would allow renovations to the podium of the Bloor Yorkville Marriott Hotel has resurfaced in the form of a Minor Variance application to the City's Committee of Adjustment. Newly refined plans for the architectsAlliance-designed renovation include a fresh design for the proposed hotel entrance and new rooftop bar addition.

2 Bloor East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Like the initial proposal, the refined plan calls for a major reconfiguration of the existing hotel's lobby, while also enclosing pedestrian accesses to the concourse retail and subway stations, as well as changes to the hotel's porte cochère. A total of 556 m² of new space is proposed within the addition, 159 m² of it hotel space, and 319 m² of bar/restaurant space.

The revised plan would see the five-floor section of re-clad facade along Bloor Street finished in a ceramic tile finish with a two-tone, textured pattern. This replaces the initial design's mix of curtainwall glazing, stone cladding, and pre-finished steel louvers.

South elevation, 2 Bloor East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Up top of the podium, a glass-enclosed bar addition on the 9th and 10th floors (or the hotel's 4th and 5th floors) will be finished in capless curtainwall glazing with a ceramic tile soffit matching the levels below. Outdoor sections of the bar will feature a pre-finished aluminum post and clear laminated glass railing system. The upper and lower sections would be connected via a structural glass elevator enclosure with stainless steel fittings, with the translucent finishes to allow the elevator's outline to be viewed in motion from the exterior.

Ground level changes to the Marriott at 2 Bloor East, image via submission to City of Toronto

