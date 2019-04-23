| by Jack Landau |

Roughly 11 years after initially proposed, a new mid-rise affordable housing development is taking shape northeast of Spadina and Dupont in Toronto's Casa Loma area. Known as Madison View, the project from Madison View Homes Inc. is one of the sites being developed with funding from all levels of government as part of an effort to fast-track construction of much-needed affordable housing in the city.

Looking east to Madison View, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Designed by McKnight Charron Limited Architects, the six-storey building has been under construction at 200 Madison Avenue since the final weeks of 2016 when drilling rigs arrived to begin work on the site's shoring phase. By Spring 2018, a concrete base had risen above grade, allowing assembly to begin on the building's steel structural elements. By Fall 2018, the building had reached structural completion and preparatory work had commenced for the project's exterior envelope.

Looking north to Madison View, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

The latest photos of the U-shaped building show that the exteriors have been almost entirely enclosed with weatherproof sheathing and the windows installed. Exterior finishes have also started to take shape, with a mix of grey and copper-coloured aluminum panels, and dark brick finishes along the ground floor.

Cladding on Madison View, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

To wrap up construction later this year, Madison View will introduce 82 affordable rental units to the Casa Loma neighbourhood. These units are being built in a mix of 43 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-bedroom units, with an aim to house up to 320 residents.

Looking north to Madison View, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Residents of the building—selected through a lottery—will have access to a collection of amenity spaces including a library with computers, a TV lounge, a kitchen for cooking classes and activities, an exercise area, a piano area, a barbecue, a self-serve pet spa to cater to pet loving tenants and those with assisted living dogs, and two fully equipped terrace gardens on the 4th and 5th floors.

Madison View, image via mahoganymanagement.com

