An application to the City of Toronto seeks Site Plan Approval for a mid-rise condominium development on Spadina north of Queen that has been gradually evolving since 2011. Now planned as a 12-storey, Quadrangle-designed building reflecting the area's heritage warehouse typology, Plaza 170 Spadina is now in the final stages of planning before shovels go into the ground.

Looking west to 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new submission responds to comments from Toronto's planning staff from early February, while reflecting an OMB/LPAT zoning settlement offer endorsed by City Council in December and subsequently ratified by LPAT this year. Plaza has also filed for demolition, shoring, and building permits, so once the SPA is accepted by City staff, the project will be able to move forward to construction. The developer intends to proceed with construction before sales start and is currently accepting registrations from potential purchasers.

Looking northwest to 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

The latest design maintains most details from the previous plan while implementing a series of minor revisions in response to comments from the City's transportation and fire services, and development engineering: there are no major modifications to the building's exterior.

Aerial view looking east over 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

New renderings depict aspects of the development previously only shown in simple elevation diagrams. Above, an aerial view facing east over the site shows the building's terraced massing over Cameron Street, with a red-brick clad volume cantilevered above the ground floor's dark brick finishes. Below, we get a closer look at the east-west laneway on the north side of the building that will provide access between Cameron Street and Spadina Avenue.

Looking east through laneway at 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 164 units are proposed, consisting of 10 rental replacement units and 154 condominium units. The latter is a slight reduction from the previous application's 159 condominium units. These are proposed in a mix of 85 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 50 m², 63 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 65 m², and 16 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 80 m².

In advance of the most recent submission, site clearing commenced last year. A former low-rise retail building along Spadina, most recently used as the project's presentation centre, was demolished in late 2018. To the west, permits to demolish a recently vacated three-storey apartment building and a two-storey house along the site's Cameron Street frontage were applied for in mid-2018, and both currently remain under review by City staff.

Looking east across site of 170 Spadina, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

