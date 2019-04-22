| by Jack Landau |

Work to build Concord Canada House, the final phase of Concord Adex's CityPlace community in Toronto's rail lands, is underway. The Spadina and Bremner site was cleared of the longstanding presentation centre in August and September 2018, and the first signs of construction were spotted the following month when drilling rigs arrived to begin the complex's shoring phase. In advance of the project's IBI Group-designed towers rising to heights of 203 and 232 metres, crews have since begun excavating down six levels to make way for the site's foundations and underground levels.

Looking southwest to site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Now several weeks into the long dig, excavation has progressed several metres below street level at the deepest points of the site. The recent digging progress has revealed both caisson wall as well as pile and lagging shoring systems in place, forming vertical below-grade walls that hold back the surrounding soil. The different types of shoring systems being used is in response to the site's varying water table height. Areas with more groundwater are being shored with watertight caisson walls, while areas with less groundwater are shored up with vertical steel soldier piles and horizontal timber lagging.

Looking east across site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Excavation has also allowed the start of work for the first row of tiebacks, a series of steel anchors that secure the shoring walls to the earth behind. The first of these tiebacks are now visible, and will continue to be installed around the perimeter of the site. Additional rows will be added as excavation deepens.

Tieback drilling rig at site of Concord Canada House, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Once excavation is completed in the coming months, work will begin on forming the complex's foundations and six-level underground garage. The project will meet the Spadina and Bremner intersection with a ten-storey podium, topped by 59 and 69-storey condominium towers. The Canada House towers will stand as the tallest in the CityPlace neighbourhood once construction wraps up, bringing a prominent new height peak west of the CN Tower in classic skyline views from the lake.

Concord Canada House, image courtesy of Concord Adex

Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

