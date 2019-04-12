| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a bright splash of colour in Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot highlights Equilibrium, a mural by Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel painted on a formerly blank facade of the 23-storey Parkside Student Residences.

Equilibrium mural in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

