| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline captured from Humber Bay Park in Etobicoke. Captured by Craig White, this shot shows the Garrison Point condominium development rising into the Liberty Village skyline.

Toronto skyline from Humber Bay Park, image by Craig White

