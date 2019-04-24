| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us up to the 33rd floor of Aura at College Park for a south-facing view of the Toront skyline. Captured by Forum contributor RyanD, this view shows the skyline impact of the new Massey Tower development, topped out standing 207 metres above Yonge Street just north of Queen.

Toronto skyline viewed from Aura, image by Forum contributor RyanD

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.