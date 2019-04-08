| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us across Toronto Harbour for a view back towards the city skyline. Captured by Forum contributor torontoboy, this sunset view reveals how the last few years of growth have transformed the classic postcard view of the skyline, with towers like Ten York and Harbour Plaza Residences now overshadowing the once-dominant office towers of the Financial District.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor torontoboy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

