| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day captures an aerial view of ongoing change in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this west-facing shot shows the contrast between old walkup apartment buildings slated for redevelopment on the north side of the community and the construction sites and high-rise towers on the south side.

West view over Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

