| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from inside of the newly-opened King Portland Centre in Toronto's King West area. Captured by Forum contributor ehlow, this shot highlights the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed office building's curved glazing.

View from the King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor ehlow

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.