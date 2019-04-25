| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Martin Goodman Trail along Toronto's waterfront for an evening view of the Humber Bay Shores skyline. Captured by Forum contributor smably from the trail's stretch through Marilyn Bell Park, this shot highlights a mist rolling in from Lake Ontario.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor smably

