With the north tower sold out and sales progressing for the second phase south tower at Line 5 Condos by Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties, is pushing closer to construction on Broadway Avenue in Midtown Toronto. The IBI Group-designed condo complex will soon bring 33 and 36-storey towers to one of the city's fastest-growing neighbourhoods, and a mix of renderings and planning documents are providing us with a closer look at what's to come.

Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

The buildings are designed to evoke the area's mid-century apartment buildings, while updating the typology through contemporary touches. The ground floor will boast curtain wall glazing, ironspot brick as framing, composite wood panel accents around doorways, and polished granite surrounding the drive court.

North tower at Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

The defining architectural gesture of Line 5 will be the balcony forms, alternating every floor by flipping at a point past midway on the frontage where they begin to angle further out from the building. The balcony guards, mostly clear glass to maximize views, will also have sections of black perforated metal which will spring diagonally from the pinch point to the balcony's widest extent, emphasizing the alternating form and giving it the semblance of a zipper, especially when seen from acute angles.

Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

