| by Craig White |

Two previous development plans for the north side of Eglinton on the block west of Duplex Avenue in the heart of Midtown Toronto have been replaced by a consolidated application for rezoning and Official Plan amendment. Following a July 2018 settlement with the City, the Madison Group has reworked proposals that were planned as separate 24 and 36-storey towers at 50 through 90 Eglinton Avenue West as an integrated complex of two towers rising from a shared podium, while also implementing several other minor refinements.

50-90 Eglinton West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The most notable changes in the Hariri Pontarini and Turner Fleischer Architects design can be seen in renderings of the revised building envelopes. The taller east tower—now proposed at 32 storeys—features curved corners with vertical fins adding detail to the elevations, while the 24-storey west tower features a rectilinear massing and a more prominent pattern of textured fins that frame sets of balconies. The new plan reduces tower floorplates from the previous area of approximately 790 m² down to 749 m², just below the City's preferred maximum size.

Like previous plans for the east building at the corner of Duplex, the reworked plan calls for the partial retention of the east and south facades of a 1920-built Toronto Hydro Building at 50 Eglinton West, with the heritage element's preservation and incorporation being tasked to ERA Architects. Another big change to the podium is found behind the walls of the Hydro building where a 3.0-metre-wide double-height colonnade is proposed. Retail entrances to first and second storey spaces are planned from the colonnade.

Podium at 50-90 Eglinton West, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the west of the heritage frontage, the podium will rise three storeys, the ground floor set back from the current sidewalk edge by about 2.5 metres, with the second and third storeys overhanging and sheltering the sidewalk. Besides first and second floor retail, the podium will include residential lobbies on the ground floor, and office space on the ground, second, and third levels.

The proposed unit count in the first phase east tower has decreased significantly from previously planned as 401 units to 292 units. Another 220 units are planned in the second phase west tower, bringing the site's total up to 512 units. Residents would have access to amenities clustered on the fourth floor, taking advantage of the podium roof for outdoor spaces adjacent to indoor ones.

Podium at 50-90 Eglinton West, image via submission to City of Toronto

