| by Jack Landau |

200 affordable units to be built after province sells surplus downtown site; 200 affordable units to be built after province sells surplus downtown site; A Scarborough Presbyterian church is launching a bid to build affordable housing; and more news:

200 affordable units to be built after province sells surplus downtown site (Toronto Star)

LORINC: After Toronto loses the game of chicken with Doug Ford (Spacing Toronto)

A Scarborough Presbyterian church is launching a bid to build affordable housing (Toronto Star)

Inside the Food District, Square One Shopping Centre’s new 34,000-square-foot food hall (Toronto Life)

Ford government school funding plan will hit TDSB with $21-million shortfall, internal board document says (Toronto Star)

Jane's Walk tour guides excited to share neighbourhood gems with locals (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Landmark New Orleans Tower Undergoing Hotel Conversion (New Orleans)

Urban Fare Debuts at The Royal (Calgary)

Progress Continues at Centre West Conversion and Expansion (Edmonton)

Second + Main Making Steady Progress (Vancouver)