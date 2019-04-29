| by Jack Landau |

Summit to examine toughest issues facing Toronto including housing affordability; Toronto suspends loan program for Regent Park, other community housing areas; The Toronto St. Clair transitway is no ‘disaster’ zone; and more news:

Summit to examine toughest issues facing Toronto including housing affordability (Toronto Star)

Toronto suspends loan program for Regent Park, other community housing areas (Globe and Mail)

Longtime city workers share stories from decades-long careers in Toronto (CBC News)

Sidewalk Labs rolls out new symbols intended to make data collection in public more transparent (Toronto Star)

The Toronto St. Clair transitway is no ‘disaster’ zone: it teems with life (Globe and Mail)

You can buy an old TTC subway car right now (Daily Hive)

