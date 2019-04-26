| by Jack Landau |

TTC, Bombardier reach settlement over delayed streetcars; City of Toronto staff to explore cost of climate change, legal options for compensation from greenhouse gas emitters; Lois James, Scarborough’s ‘mother’ of the Rouge Watershed, dies at 95; and more news:

TTC, Bombardier reach settlement over delayed streetcars (Toronto Star)

City of Toronto staff to explore cost of climate change, legal options for compensation from greenhouse gas emitters (Globe and Mail)

Lower Don Ravine to be cleaned up, revitalized (Toronto.com)

An old variety store on the Danforth gives up its ghosts (Globe and Mail)

Toronto Ward Museum seeks immigrant stories along Victoria Park Avenue (Toronto.com)

Lois James, Scarborough’s ‘mother’ of the Rouge Watershed, dies at 95 (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Bjarke Ingels Group-Designed Tower Coming to Manhattan (New York)

PLATFORM Digs Deep Ahead of Construction (Calgary)

New Images of Great Gulf's Jasper Tower Shared Ahead of Engagement Session (Edmonton)

Main & Twentieth Close to Topping Off (Vancouver)