| by Jack Landau |

Affordable housing project in Leslieville cancelled as construction costs escalate; Cost rises again for new St. Lawrence Market building; Landlords should keep better tabs on electrical systems, St. James Town report says; and more news:

Commuter headache after ‘unauthorized’ closure of Bloor and Yonge Streets (Toronto Star)

One year after the van attack, Toronto remembers. But most importantly, it moves forward (Globe and Mail)

Affordable housing project in Leslieville cancelled as construction costs escalate (Toronto Star)

Cost rises again for new St. Lawrence Market building (Toronto Star)

Landlords should keep better tabs on electrical systems, St. James Town report says (CBC News)

The Ford government is reviewing Canada’s $3-billion food terminal — and independent grocers are worried (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Heatherwick Studio's First Residential Project in Asia Approaches Completion (Singapore)

Drilling and Piling Contines at Redstone Site (Calgary)

Vote Now for the 2019 Infill Design Competition's People's Choice Award (Edmonton)

Quartet Nearing Structural Completion (Vancouver)