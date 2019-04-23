Rise of ghost hotels casts pall over Toronto rental market; "Secrets of the TTC" videos explore subway lines; 'Don't Mess with the Don' ravine cleanup expected to draw over 1,000 people; and more news:
Rise of ghost hotels casts pall over Toronto rental market (Toronto Star)
"Secrets of the TTC" videos explore subway lines (Transit Toronto)
A year after the van attack, no one has figured out how to balance safety with openness (Toronto Star)
Part of Line 1 to close early on 2 nights this week (CBC News)
Is the middle of a sidewalk a bad place for a stop sign? (Toronto Star)
'Don't Mess with the Don' ravine cleanup expected to draw over 1,000 people (CBC News)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Diller Scofidio + Renfro to Introduce New Life to Stalled Las Vegas Project (Las Vegas)
Cube Office-to-Residential Conversion Making Steady Progress (Calgary)
Encore Tower Nearing Final Height (Edmonton)
Alfa Rising Fast in Richmond (Vancouver)