| by Jack Landau |

Toronto appoints transit ‘czar’; TTC unveils floor decals telling commuters how to board trains at Bloor-Yonge station; How Ford’s clawback of gas tax revenues could affect TTC service; and more news:

TTC unveils floor decals telling commuters how to board trains at Bloor-Yonge station (Toronto Star)

As anniversary of Toronto van attacks looms, how is the city keeping public spaces safe? (CBC News)

How Ford’s clawback of gas tax revenues could affect TTC service (Toronto Star)

Neighbours don’t like drug-use sites, Doug Ford said. Kensington Market in Toronto begs to differ (Globe and Mail)

LORINC: 61 questions for Doug Ford (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto appoints transit ‘czar’ (Toronto Star)

Global news:

Kohn Pedersen Fox-Designed Tower Officially Brooklyn's Tallest Building (New York)

500 Block Rising Fast in Downtown Calgary (Calgary)

William Off Whyte Topped Off and Ready for Cladding (Edmonton)

Excavation Underway at 833 West Pender Street (Vancouver)