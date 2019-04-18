| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s Dufferin Galleria: The ‘mall that time forgot’ gets its moment in the spotlight (Globe and Mail)

Toronto has the world’s 12th most expensive housing market, report says (Toronto Star)

Toronto City Council opens door to supporting Doug Ford’s transit plan, with conditions (Globe and Mail)

61 Questions And Counting (Updated) (Steve Munro)

Toronto Sport Hall of Honour is growing tribute to city's sport heroes (Toronto.com)

Doug Ford's 'beer in corner stores' plan could leave taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

International Fundraising Campaign Launched to Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral (Paris)

MacKimmie Tower Shines in Recent Photos (Calgary)

Hat at Five Corners Close to Topping Off (Edmonton)

3rd and Chesterfield Nearing Completion in North Vancouver (Vancouver)