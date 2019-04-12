| by Jack Landau |

Province could absorb skilled TTC staff if subway upload goes through, Toronto’s city manager says; New reality dawning on Toronto’s aspiring condo-sellers; Doug Ford draws a subway map; and more news:

Province could absorb skilled TTC staff if subway upload goes through, Toronto’s city manager says (Toronto Star)

New reality dawning on Toronto’s aspiring condo-sellers (Globe and Mail)

How an entrepreneur built a miniature Toronto in an Etobicoke warehouse (Toronto Life)

Ford government unveils its first budget (CBC News)

LORINC: Doug Ford draws a subway map (Spacing Toronto)

Bike lane meeting set to demand fast action on expansion to High Park (Toronto.com)

