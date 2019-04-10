| by Jack Landau |

Premier Doug Ford to make $28.5-billion transit announcement Wednesday; Three developers are chosen to bid on Regent Park project; Mississauga residents at town hall voice strong support for splitting from Peel Region; and more news:

Premier Doug Ford to make $28.5-billion transit announcement Wednesday (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Delaying delivery of waterfront transit (Spacing Toronto)

Three developers are chosen to bid on Regent Park project (Toronto Star)

One in 10 new Toronto condos owned by non-residents (Globe and Mail)

Peel mayors at odds after release of Deloitte financial analysis on regional governance (Toronto Star)

Toronto apartment where Ernest Hemingway lived up for sale (Globe and Mail)

Mississauga residents at town hall voice strong support for splitting from Peel Region (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Heritage Authorities Refuse Demolition of Melbourne Building, Apple Withdraws Plans for Flagship Store (Melbourne)

Underwood Tower Nearing Completion (Calgary)

Finalists Selected in Missing Middle Infill Competition (Edmonton)

Promenade at The Quay Close to Topping Off in North Vancouver (Vancouver)