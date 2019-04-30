| by Jack Landau |

The unlocking of a surplus commuter parking and the adjacent low-rise commercial/industrial lands east of Wilson subway station for redevelopment has fostered a wave of new projects in the area. Among the projects bringing a new extension to northwestern Toronto's Wilson Heights neighbourhood, the latest to begin marketing is Tretti Condos, a 13-storey condominium from Collecdev.

Aerial view of Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

Tretti translates to 30 in Norwegian, referencing Scandinavian architectural design cues and the building's address at 30 Tippett Road. The gh3 design has evolved since its initial proposal in 2017, taking on the clean, minimalist northern influence that now mark's the project's branding, its interiors appointed by ESQAPE Design, and its landscape design, also by gh3.

Aerial view of Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

The project will bring 340 condominium units within walking distance of Wilson station, with suites from 400 ft² to 800 ft² in area, and available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts priced from the $400,000s. Collecdev's H.O.M.E. (Home Ownership Made Easy) program will help more people realize their dreams of home ownership at Tretti, helping to create a more accessible community.

Suite interior, Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

Tretti residents will have access to a wide selection of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a co-working area, an indoor children’s play area, a dining room and lounge, a rooftop terrace, a fitness studio and yoga space, and a pet-friendly indoor playground. Stepping out of the development, residents will have access to a new 16,000 ft² community park, while Tretti's own grounds will be greened by more than 100 trees.

Co-working space, Tretti Condos, image courtesy of Collecdev

