21 months after the mid-2017 construction start at Tridel's Form Condos, the 14-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium development is quickly coming together on McCaul Street between Queen and Dundas streets in Downtown Toronto. The project topped out at a height of 51 metres a few months ago, with a unique massing featuring increasingly cantilevered floors on its south side.

Looking north to Form Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

As the project was topping out at 14 storeys, installation of the building envelope began in December. The first cladding elements installed were alternating rows of vertical white precast piers, and have since been joined by a window wall cladding consisting of clear glazing, silvery spandrel and mullions, as well as projecting vertical fins.

Looking southwest to Form Condos, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

The window wall finishes are now installed as high as the sixth floor, while precast panels stretch up to the top floor. With the lower levels now partially enclosed, work is moving forward on interior finishing, which will progress up the building as additional levels are sealed off from the elements.

Cladding on Form Condos, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Form Condos is setting itself apart from other concrete builds in the city, implementing a new type of concrete developed by Halifax-based CarbonCure Technologies that offsets much of the building's carbon footprint by trapping CO² inside the concrete where it is chemically converted into a mineral. Approximately 3,000 cubic metres of this high-tech concrete were used to construct Form. It should become the norm with all new concrete forming.

Form Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

