| by Jack Landau |

After several years of growing tall and busy, Toronto's CityPlace-Fort York neighbourhood is getting a long-promised community facility. Work is progressing on the Canoe Landing Centre, under construction just east of Canoe Landing Park, and slated to open in time for the Fall school semester. The ZAS Architects-designed structure will house paired Toronto District School Board's Jean Lumb Public School, Toronto Catholic District School Board's Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School, a community recreation centre, and a childcare facility.

Looking east to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

We've been keeping a close eye on the construction of the complex, which consists of two connected three-storey buildings. Since we last checked in on progress in late January, the last structural elements have been completed, and work on exterior finishes has advanced. Precast concrete finishes are now evident along the south building's west facade, while framing for glazing is evident on the faceted north building.

Looking northeast to Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

A pedestrian bridge connecting the two structures is now almost entirely covered in weatherproof sheathing panels in advance of its final cladding, depicted in renderings as punched windows with white framing and vertical red accents.

Pedestrian bridge at Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Meanwhile, plastic tarps to keep the weather out has allowed work to progress on the complex's interiors, while work has also begun on the building's accessible roof, a multi-planar structure that will have active uses in sections and be a green roof in others, designed by The Planning Partnership.

Crews on roof of Canoe Landing Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Construction is targeted to wrap up in the summer, prior to the schools' planned Fall 2019 opening, each able t serve 550 children from kindergarten through grade eight.

Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of City of Toronto

