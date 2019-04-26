| by Jack Landau |

Developers Canderel Residential and KingSett Capital are moving forward with marketing of 900 Saint Clair West condominiums. The 12-storey Quadrangle-designed building is planned as the first phase in a group of developments being marketed as the “St Clair Village” community, set to invigorate a stretch of the streetcar-served Toronto avenue that passes through Wychwood, Hillcrest, and Regal Heights between the Forest Hill and Corso Italia neighbourhoods.

Looking northeast to 900 Saint Clair West, image courtesy of Canderel/KingSett

The zoning-approved project with its Site Plan Approval application currently under review by City planning staff, has been evolving in design since its rezoning submission by an earlier landowner in 2016. In a news release from Canderel, James Deitcher, Director of Development, Residential Group, discusses the project's evolution, stating “The City worked extensively with surrounding communities in a series of Avenue Studies to ensure the local character of the neighbourhood is preserved, while allowing this part of the city to grow and flourish. Every element of the streetscape along St Clair is balanced. Wide sidewalks, a dedicated streetcar lane, mixed-use zoning and boutique retail storefronts, create the ideal environment for mid-rise development.”

Residential entrance, 900 Saint Clair West, image courtesy of Canderel/KingSett

A mix of cordovan-bronze and maroon-hued brick finishes serve as the main exterior envelope. Windows are framed with dark bronze mullions. A glazed base volume opens up views into the project's retail and residential amenity spaces. Richard Witt, Principal at Quadrangle, states “The design is subtle in its form with dynamic tactile textures and details. The intention was for the building to become part of the neighbourhood, as if it had always been there,” adding that “another main driver for the design was to enhance street life along St. Clair."

Base of 900 Saint Clair West, image courtesy of Canderel/KingSett

900 Saint Clair West is bringing 122 condominium suites to the area, available in one bedroom to three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 450 to 1,300 ft², and priced from the mid- $400,000s to over $1 million. The project is gearing up for a sales launch this Spring, with the presentation centre set to open its doors at 805 St Clair West, a couple blocks east of the project site.

Suite interior at 900 Saint Clair West, image courtesy of Canderel/KingSett

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.