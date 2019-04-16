| by Jack Landau |

High-rise towers extend in all four cardinal directions from Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection, forming a cross of density hugging the major thoroughfares. On the south branch of this growing node of density, construction is moving along at the Yonge and Soudan site of Art Shoppe Condos, a new tower and podium complex by Freed Developments and Capital Developments, set to add 623 new homes, as well as retail and improved public space to the area upon completion.

Looking east to Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Forming of the project's 12 and 28-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium volumes has been steadily advancing in the almost two years since forming of the underground levels wrapped up and concrete reached grade in mid-2017. By this past February, forming of the 12-storey podium was complete, and the first 24 storeys had been poured for the tower. A couple of months later, the final residential levels are now taking shape as the building approaches its 99-metre summit.

Looking north to Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Cladding installation has also made a fair bit of progress in the last few months. As of February, installation of precast concrete panels was approaching 50% completion while window installation was underway as high as the 12th floor. These precast frames are now almost fully installed for the podium and stretch approximately halfway to the top of the tower. Window installation has overtaken precast work, with glazing also stretching to the tower's halfway mark.

Podium of Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

With much of the cladding in place, interior finishing is progressing behind the newly installed facades. One can see in the photo above that sheets of paper are taped to the windows, each telling work crews what needs to be installed in each of the suites. The ongoing cladding installation several levels above will seal those suites ff from the elements and allow their interiors to be finished in the coming months.

Art Shoppe Condos, image courtesy of Freed/Capital

