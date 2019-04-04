| by Ryan Debergh |

As the ongoing revitalization of Toronto’s Alexandra Park neighbourhood continues, detailed plans for the first of the phase two buildings of the redevelopment project have begun to progress through the City Planning process. Similar to the Regent Park revitalization, this project sees Toronto Community Housing Corporation (along with Atkinson Cooperative in this case) partnering with a private developer to integrate community housing units and market-rate condominiums to create a mixed-income neighbourhood. In this case, Tridel is constructing 806 community housing units and 1,812 market-rate units in the project, spanning a number of parcels of land just west of Spadina Avenue, between Dundas and Queen Streets. Tridel’s market buildings in the project so far are SQ Condos (completed) and SQ2 Condos (under construction), near the south-east Queen and Spadina corner of the site. Now, a new condominium/co-op building has been proposed at the north-west corner, acting as a gateway to the revitalized community at Dundas and Denison Streets.

Master plan for the neighbourhood, image courtesy of City of Toronto

The new building, addressed to 119 Denison, will house 172 condominiums and 104 cooperative units, all in one complex. This is achieved through a separated ownership structure, dividing a three storey podium into two halves and constructing two separate towers above. The west tower will utilize the typical condominium ownership structure, while the east tower will be completely owned by Atkinson Cooperative. Only the loading space is shared between the two owners, as the entrances, elevators, hallways and amenities are separated from one another.

Rendering of 119 Denison from Dundas Street - west side, image courtesy of Tridel and Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Designed by CS&P Architects and SvN Architects, the building rises 53 metres tall, reaching 14 storeys on the Atkinson tower and 13 storeys on the condominium tower. The east tower steps back at the sixth and eighth-storey levels to rise below a 45-degree angular plane from the north curb of Dundas Street. The west tower steps back at the 4th and 9th levels, achieving a similar angular plane. The building is enveloped in a snaking white grid, articulating the facade and framing rows of inset balconies. At street level, the three storey podium is encased in red brick.

Rendering of 119 Denison from Dundas Street - east side, image courtesy of Tridel and Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Three retail spaces will be housed at grade, two of which will be owned by Toronto Community Housing Corporation. A two storey childcare facility and a number of townhouses will also be accessible from street level.

Notably, the revitalization project includes the reconnection of Augusta Avenue, long cut into two pieces, but soon to be knitted back into the area's fuller street grid. Restoring the roadway will connect Alexandra Park to the popular Kensington Market area immediately to the north.

