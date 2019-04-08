| by Ryan Debergh |

NOCO Development Company has submitted a rezoning application for the construction of an eight storey residential building near the corner of Bathurst and Eglinton in Toronto's Cedarvale area. The 26-unit building, located at 2014 Bathurst Street, would replace two existing commercial buildings on site.

Rendering of 2014 Bathurst, image courtesy of RAW Design

Designed by RAW Design, the mid-rise building features a number of stepbacks as well as fitting under a 45 degree angular plane from the low-rise residential street to the west. White brick is used on the lower levels of the building before transitioning to darker materials above. The project's renderings and landscaping plans indicate Virginia Creeper vines will be integrated into the facade, helping the building blend in with some of the older Victorian homes in the surrounding Forrest Hill neighbourhood.

The boutique building will house 12 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom, and 3 three-bedroom units. Two additional live-work units will front Bathurst Street. Terraces above the building's stepbacks will save as outdoor spaces for residential suites on floors 4 through 8.

2014 Bathurst within its context, image courtesy of City of Toronto

The building is just south of 859 Eglinton West, a 14-storey CentreCourt Developments project that has zoning approval and recently filed an application to begin shoring. Forest Hill Crosstown station is planned to open at the corner of Bathurst and Eglinton in 2021.

