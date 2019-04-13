| by Jack Landau |

An application submitted to the City of Toronto seeks Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the a new design for a residential development on Dundas west of Scarlett Road in Lambton. First proposed 7 years ago for several assembled properties addressed from 3775 through 4005 Dundas Street West, and 2 through 6 Humber Hill Avenue, developer TAS looked for zoning in 2012 for a 14-storey design by Teeple Architects, but plans for the land assembly evolved in the years leading to the project's zoning approval in 2017. Now, a new plan by SvN comes with the SPA application for a 13-storey building.

The new design takes on a fairly simple rectilinear massing with a prominent street wall and minimal stepbacks. From the 2nd trough to the 11th floo,r the building is L-shaped. The proposal rises 10.7 metres higher than the approved zoning envelope from 2017 to 48 metres to the top of a mechanical penthouse level, reducing the tower's footprint above the single-storey base by moving some of the density onto higher floors.

The simple massing takes a backseat to the exterior expression, with a primary building envelope of copper-hued corrugated metal panels framing punched windows. Greenery would play a big role in the exterior aesthetic, with planters integrated into the building’s balconies and at grade, as well as climbing vines wrapping around the ground floor. Projecting balconies are fairly simple rectangles on street-facing sides, while several that face south over the Humber Valley are larger and are irregularly shaped.

The plan calls for 297 new rental units including 3 replacements for existing units on site, proposed in a mix of 222 one-bedroom suites with average areas of 48 m², 40 two-bedroom suites averaging 72 m², and 35 three-bedroom suites averaging 86 m² in area. The building is anchored to Dundas Street by about 1,557 m² of ground-floor commercial space.

A combined 1,307 m² of amenity spaces are planned, divided between 600 m² of indoor and 707 m² of outdoor spaces on the 1st, 4th, 8th, and 12th floors. The site would be served by a three-level underground garage with 231 spaces, with 182 for residents, 44 for visitors, and 5 car-share spaces. 334 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed within the garage and at grade, with 313 spaces for residents and 21 for visitors.

