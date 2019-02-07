| by Jack Landau |

This week’s Throwback Thursday takes us to Etobicoke’s Bloor and Islington area, where a new three-tower condominium project from Tridel is under construction. Just under one year ago, a view north from Bloor Street captured in March 2018 showed cranes in place for the first two towers of Islington Terrace, a Kirkor Architects-designed development on Cordova Avenue with tower heights of 35, 44, and 45 storeys.

Islington Terrace viewed from Bloor Street, March 2018, image by Forum contributor GenerationLee

11 months of construction progress has substantially altered the view in the February 2019 photo below. The taller 45-storey tower is fast approaching its final 145-metre height, while the 35-storey second tower, to the west, known as Bloorvista, is rising quickly. The taller tower will soon be flanked by the 44-storey third tower to the east, called Bloor Promenade. In the foreground of the photo, the Tridel presentation centre used to market the three phases is now sporting branding for the upcoming Evermore development following brisk sales for the Islington Terrace towers.

Islington Terrace viewed from Bloor Street, February 2019, image by Craig White

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.