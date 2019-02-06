| by Jack Landau |

After a few years of planning and an evolving design, construction is expected to begin soon at the University of Toronto's planned Spadina and Sussex Mixed Use Residence. With zoning having been settled at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) in September, 2018, a revised Site Plan Approval application was submitted at the end of December for Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed building.

Developed in partnership with The Daniels Corporation, the plan would build out the 2,214 m² site—currently containing three buildings and a vacant lot—with a 23-storey student residence and a 3-storey block of stacked townhomes. The previous version from Summer 2018 submitted prior to the LPAT hearing introduced changes including the retention of a heritage building on site, along with significant alterations to the building’s massing and exterior expression. The latest submission introduces further changes, as the final outstanding issues are ironed out in advance of shovels going into the ground.

The last version's warmer brick tone has been replaced by a more neutral shade that distinguishes itself from the heritage component. Solid wall and windows alternate in 2-floor pairs to form a staggered pattern on the tower facades.

The project will bring some more much-needed student housing to the U of T area. The building's 17,882 m² of residential GFA will provide 511 beds in 230 units, in a mix of 34 one-bedroom units, 164 two-bedroom units, and 42 three-bedroom units. The block of 10 rental townhomes will include 6 rental replacement units for the existing rental units on site.

436 m² of retail space will anchor the building to the Spadina and Sussex intersection, while the building will also offer students a selection of university dining facilities, common areas, study space, and other ancillary uses.

