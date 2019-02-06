| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features Great Gulf's 46-storey Yonge & Rich condominium tower, under construction at Downtown Toronto's Richmond and Victoria intersection. Captured by Forum contributor salsa, this view faces east on Richmond from Yonge Street, showing the new development's rise.

Looking east to Yonge & Rich, image by Forum contributor salsa

