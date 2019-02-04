| by Jack Landau |

Today’s Photo of the Day shows a view of growing density in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor Razz, this shot faces northwest from the Distillery District, centred on two rising condominium towers. Dundas Square Gardens can be seen climbing towards its 50-storey height at Jarvis and Dundas, while Wellesley on the Park is visible in the background, set to stand 60 storeys above Yonge and Wellesley.

Density in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.