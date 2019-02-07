| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from King and John in Toronto's Entertainment District. Submitted by Forum contributor Red Mars, this shot faces west on King along the strip known as "Restaurant Row", and shows the topped out King Blue Condos development at the far end of the block.

Facing west on King Street in the Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

