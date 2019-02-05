| by Jack Landau |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a view of Rush Lane in Downtown Toronto, a rear laneway popularly known as Graffiti Alley. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot shows the colourful laneway including a popular mural of Toronto culture and landmarks by artist Uber5000.

Rush Lane in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

