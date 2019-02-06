| by Jack Landau |

Two developments currently under construction are set to expand the nascent residential neighbourhood to the southeast of Wilson subway station in northwest Toronto. Following the fist two developments in he area—The Station and Gramercy Park Condos—the new condo developments will bring hundreds of new homes to the area, one replacing a commuter surface parking lot, and the other a low-rise commercial-industrial building.

Rocket Condos (top) and Southside Residences at Gramercy Park (bottom), images courtesy of Metropia and Malibu

Wrapping around the south and west sides of The Station, work is coming along at the L-shaped site of Rocket Condos, a condo development designed by gh3 and SMV Architects for Metropia, Shiplake, and Wise. Construction has progressed a fair bit since our last update in July, when forming was underway for the underground garage that will serve Rocket's two buildings.

Rocket Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

In the months since, the 14-storey, 291-suite west building closest to Allen Road has risen four levels above grade while the 8-storey, 171-unit east building has risen two levels above grade.

Rocket Condos, image by Forum contributor drum118

Just across Tippett Road to the east, construction has progressed even further at the site of Southside Residences at Gramercy Park from Malibu Investments, a follow-up being built immediately south of Malibu's earlier Gramercy Park development that fronts on Wilson. Designed by IBI Group, the project consists of 15 and 17-storey towers rising from a shared podium, containing 500 units total.

Southside Residences at Gramercy Park, image by Forum contributor drum118

The latest photos show the project rising seven storeys above Tippett Road, and now sporting the first pieces of cladding applied to parts of the lowest two floors. Following design cues established by the existing Gramercy Park building to the north, Southside Residences will feature a precast concrete and brick exterior.

Southside Residences at Gramercy Park, image by Forum contributor drum118

* * *

