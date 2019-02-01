| by Ryan Debergh |

After gaining zoning approval at the Local Planing Appeal tribunal (LPAT) in December, 2018, YYZed Project Management has begun marketing their project East Junction Condos at 386 Symington Avenue north of Dupont in Toronto's West End. The development consists of two stacked townhouse blocks, a 16-storey tower with an attached 7-storey podium, and one freehold house fronting Kingsley Avenue.

Rendering of East Junction Condos, image courtesy of YYZed PM

Although originally proposed in 2015 as two 17-storey buildings, the design has been refined considerably since then. Designed by AJT Architects, the building features setbacks at the 3rd and 5th-storey levels along Symington Ave to transition appropriately from the two storey houses to the north. The tower is wrapped in rows of balconies and is clad in glass, light grey spandrel, and dark grey precast.

Rendering of originally proposed version of East Junction Condos, image courtesy of YYZed PM

174 one-bedroom, 118 two-bedroom, and 30 three-bedroom units will be housed in the development. Of the 378 parking spaces included, 41 will be housed above grade in a two-storey covered parking garage at the terminus of Perth Avenue.

Rooftop Terrace at East Junction Condos, image courtesy of YYZed PM

In terms of amenities, East Junction Condos boasts a party room, lounge, community living room, and an outdoor terrace on the building’s second floor. The developer has also allocated 150 square metres of retail space along the Symington Avenue frontage.

