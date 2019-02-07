| by Jack Landau |

Markham launches new smart city pilot project to improve infrastructure, monitor water flow and flooding; Inside McEwan’s new 17,000-square-foot location at Yonge and Bloor; UP Express Bloor West pedestrian tunnel in Toronto years away; and more news:

Markham launches new smart city pilot project to improve infrastructure, monitor water flow and flooding (Toronto Star)

Toronto officials conduct electrical inspection at Wellesley high-rise over fire concerns (Globe and Mail)

Toronto’s potholes were the No. 1 complaint to 311 last year — and they’re costing us more money (Toronto Star)

Inside McEwan’s new 17,000-square-foot location at Yonge and Bloor (Toronto Life)

UP Express Bloor West pedestrian tunnel in Toronto years away (Toronto.com)

Could eviction changes help fix a broken system or lead to good tenants being unduly turfed? Depends on who you ask (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Government Accepting Proposals for Revitalization of Montreal's Silo 5 (Montreal)

South Bank Tops Off in Inglewood (Calgary)

City Planning to Give Jasper Ave to Receive a Major Facelift (Edmonton)

Nelson on Foster Reaches Completion (Vancouver)