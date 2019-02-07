Markham launches new smart city pilot project to improve infrastructure, monitor water flow and flooding; Inside McEwan’s new 17,000-square-foot location at Yonge and Bloor; UP Express Bloor West pedestrian tunnel in Toronto years away; and more news:
Markham launches new smart city pilot project to improve infrastructure, monitor water flow and flooding (Toronto Star)
Toronto officials conduct electrical inspection at Wellesley high-rise over fire concerns (Globe and Mail)
Toronto’s potholes were the No. 1 complaint to 311 last year — and they’re costing us more money (Toronto Star)
Inside McEwan’s new 17,000-square-foot location at Yonge and Bloor (Toronto Life)
UP Express Bloor West pedestrian tunnel in Toronto years away (Toronto.com)
Could eviction changes help fix a broken system or lead to good tenants being unduly turfed? Depends on who you ask (Toronto Star)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Government Accepting Proposals for Revitalization of Montreal's Silo 5 (Montreal)
South Bank Tops Off in Inglewood (Calgary)
City Planning to Give Jasper Ave to Receive a Major Facelift (Edmonton)
Nelson on Foster Reaches Completion (Vancouver)