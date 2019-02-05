| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

Toronto’s Design Review Panel pushes developers to think beyond the bland (Toronto Star)

As suicide attempts climb in Toronto, the TTC looks for ways to save lives (Globe and Mail)

Metrolinx continues to share Presto users’ data without requiring warrants (Toronto Star)

City designates North York's Columbus Centre as heritage property (Toronto.com)

Sick Kids rebuilding project kicks off with 22-storey office tower (Toronto Star)

Brampton homeowners fight to preserve Ontario’s first housing co-operative (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Dubai Holding Announces Plans for 550-Metre-Tall Tower (Dubai)

Friendly Neighbourhood Spider Site Coming Soon to South Calgary (Calgary)

Cladding Continues at Hat at Five Corners (Edmonton)

Bigger, Brighter Commercial-Broadway Station Ready for Service (Vancouver)