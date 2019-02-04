| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier misses deadline for delivering Crosstown vehicles; Original art, unseen in over a century, uncovered in Ontario legislature; Ontario’s planning tribunal backlog worsening housing shortage, board of trade says; and more news:

Bombardier misses deadline for delivering Crosstown vehicles (Toronto Star)

Original art, unseen in over a century, uncovered in Ontario legislature (Globe and Mail)

Tenants occupy damaged Junction-area house rather than risk losing affordable housing (Toronto Star)

Ontario’s planning tribunal backlog worsening housing shortage, board of trade says (Globe and Mail)

Traffic snarls from Jarvis St. construction are just beginning (Toronto Star)

Ontario Place is more than a payday, it’s a bridge between centuries and generations (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Aerial Imagery Shows Rise of 57-Storey Elysee in Miami (Miami)

Topping Off January 2019: What's Hot on SkyriseCalgary

Topping Off January 2019: What's Hot on SkyriseEdmonton

Topping Off January 2019: What's Hot on SkyriseVancouver